Benny The Butcher Replies To Dee-1's "Coke Rappers" Criticism

Dee-1 has found himself dealing with some self-imposed beef with a variety of other rappers he's called out recently. He took jabs at Jim Jones, Meek Mill, and Rick Ross for the violent content of their lyrics and the impact it has on listeners. Meek was the first to reply taking a pretty dismissive approach to the situation. But Jim Jones hit back with an even more robust response which concluded with what some interpreted as a threat of violence.

In another new video he shared, Dee-1 took issue with the label of "coke rappers." For the video, he used a clip of Benny The Butcher being asked during an interview to list off his top 5 favorite coke rappers. "I knew this n*gga was comin for me" Benny captioned a tweet of the original video. But Dee quickly replied clarifying that his issue wasn't actually with Benny. Instead, he claims he was calling out the question that Benny was asked as being part of the problem. "Yo! That wasn’t bout you brudda. It was about the question homie chose to ask you," his response reads. Check out the full interactions between the pair below.

Benny The Butcher Brushes Off Dee-1 Critique

Benny The Butcher's new album was expected to drop earlier this year but ended up being delayed. When Benny did eventually speak on the album not dropping on its original release date, he clarified a few things. He wanted to make sure fans knew his intentions were always to drop it then. But in reality, the album required more work before it was ready.

After sharing a countdown clock with fans earlier this year, Benny officially confirmed that the project's release had been moved to 2024. A specific date hasn't been confirmed yet but fans are hoping that it's soon. What do you think of Benny The Butcher's response to Dee-1 calling out the phrase "coke rappers?" Let us know in the comment section below.

