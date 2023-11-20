Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Jokes About Patti LaBelle Calling Her “Chardonnay”

When someone famous mixes up your name for something else, you might have the urge to just adopt that moniker forever. Still, others are less than forgiving, so when Patti LaBelle called Cardi B's sister "Chardonnay" during a recent interview on The Tamron Hall Show (her real name is Hennessy Carolina), people wondered whether this would cause a thorn in her side. But for everyone assuming that it would, they clearly forgot that Patti LaBelle is an icon of soul and R&B, whose very presence around you should be an honor and a privilege. As such, Cabernet- I mean, Hennessy- took to her Instagram Story to reflect on this funny moment.

"If Patti calls me Chardonnay then Chardonnay it is [heart-covered face emoji] [heart emoji]," Hennessy remarked. It looks like they all just had a lot of fun together, as LaBelle was recalling when she and Cardi B linked up for a promo collab for their desserts. The 79-year-old even lovingly poked fun at Bardi's Hispanic New York accent, shouted out her daughter Kulture and called them a "beautiful family." In addition, she talked about how they always wanted to meet, how sweet their time was, and laughed at herself when Hall hysterically corrected the misnomer.

Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Reacts To Patti LaBelle Misnaming Her

Apart from her Cardi B adventures, though, it looks like the Philly legend is cooking up with more gas in the tank. Even after her legendary career, people still deservedly support and praise her no matter what phase she inhabits. For example, Patti LaBelle will be one of many features on the Eagles' upcoming holiday album, which is a wild out-of-context crossover. Regardless, they are two musical legends, so it's only right that they would connect for a special season.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the "Bongos" hitmaker's own career, she still doesn't understand why people think she fell off. After some comments from a recent IG Live session went viral, she had to clarify that she's not retiring or taking a break from music. Maybe these two will collab on the comeback project that fans have been waiting so long for. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Patti LaBelle, Hennessy Carolina, and Cardi B.

