James Madison Bowl Eligibility Leads To Lawsuit Threat From Virginia Attorney General

The NCAA's decision to deem James Madison ineligible from bowl games this season has led the attorney general of Virginia to threaten the organization with a lawsuit. A law firm engaged by James Miyares threatened the NCAA with a lawsuit if the school's bowl ineligibility isn't reversed. The letter was sent before the NCAA denied James Madison a postseason waiver on Wednesday night. The Dukes are in their second year of FBS play after transitioning from the FCS last season. NCAA rules state that schools are ineligible for bowl games and conference championships during their two-year transition period.

However, the Dukes are 10-0 on the season and ranked at #18 in the latest AP Poll. They are just one of seven FBS schools that are still undefeated this season. "[The NCAA] demonstrates that they, once again, ignore the best interests of our nation's student-athletes. The NCAA has made an arbitrary and capricious decision that has an anti-competitive and profoundly negative impact on student-athletes, JMU, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and collegiate football as a whole," Miyares said. If James Madison cannot play in the Sun Belt championship, their spot will likely go to Coastal Carolina. James Madison face the Chanticleers in their season finale.

Why is James Madison Feuding With the NCAA?

As mentioned, James Madison is one of less than 10 schools with a perfect record in 2020. Their win streak currently stands at 13 and dates back to the end of last season. In 2022, the Dukes' first year in the FCS, the team went 8-3. The Harrisonburg-based school has only gotten better since then. Furthermore, James Madison is actually poised to humiliate the NCAA. Last season, the Dukes thrashed Coastal Carolina 47-7 in their season finale. If that were to happen again, only for Costal Carolina to take James Madison's spot in the conference championship, it would highlight many of the issues that people have with the NCAA's decision-making.

In his letter, Miyares appeared to indicate that he would pursue an antitrust case against the NCAA. "This injustice transcends athletics, and should not be allowed to stand. After repeated warnings to the NCAA, they still refuse to do what is right. Therefore, I am prepared to expose the NCAA's unlawful conduct and seek justice for James Madison University through litigation, provided the University authorizes me to do so," he said. Furthermore, additional statements explicitly mentioned antitrust laws by name. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

