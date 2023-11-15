Rick Ross Offers Lucrative Opportunity: Seeking A Flight Attendant With A Salary Of Up To $115,000

In an unexpected move, the iconic rapper Rick Ross has recently taken to social media to announce a unique job opportunity. He is on the hunt for a personal flight attendant for Maybach Air. What sets this opportunity apart is the impressive salary Ross is willing to offer, reaching up to a staggering $115,000. Moreover, known for his lavish lifestyle and larger-than-life persona, Rick Ross, aka the biggest boss in the game, has never been one to shy away from making headlines. This time, however, he is making waves by opening the doors to an exclusive position within his inner circle.

Ross, a frequent traveler due to his demanding schedule and extensive business ventures, expressed his need for a dedicated and experienced flight attendant. Taking to social media platforms, he shared details of the position. Including the substantial salary range, which has undoubtedly piqued the interest of job seekers and fans alike. "Yo wassup it's the biggest boss in the game," Rick Ross said in a posted video. "Right behind me is Maybach air G550, and for the very first time, Ricky Rozay is looking for his own flight attendant. My own cabin attendant."

Rick Ross Is Hiring

Moreover, he announced the exciting annual salary of the position. "Paying anywhere from 85k to 115k annually," he continued. "You gotta have experience, a positive vibe, prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine." The role however, as described by Ross, goes beyond the typical duties of a flight attendant. It involves catering to the specific needs and preferences of a high-profile personality. "I've had a seizure on a plane before, you gotta be able to handle the CPR," he says. "Of course lets travel the world, lets be about our business. Be professional. Be able to handle that cabin with guests. I'm gonna leave an email. Serious vibes only, serious inquiries only. I need me a professional and amazing cabin attendant. I'm looking for you, I cant wait to find you."

With a reputation for living life on a grand scale, Rick Ross has set a high bar for the qualifications required for the role. While traditional flight attendant skills are undoubtedly a necessity, the ideal candidate must also possess a keen understanding of luxury service, discretion, and the ability to adapt to the fast-paced lifestyle of a music mogul. As the news continues to circulate, aspiring flight attendants and fans alike are buzzing with anticipation, eager to see who will land this coveted position and become an integral part of Rick Ross's inner circle. The promise of a six-figure salary and the opportunity to travel alongside a hip-hop icon make this job opening a unique and appealing proposition for those looking to combine their career with the allure of the entertainment industry.

