Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

On November 10, 2023, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2024 Grammys. Once again, we’re back in Grammy season, and the countdown to the biggest day in the music industry begins. Besides the day of the ceremony, nomination day is the biggest deal for potential awardees. Artists, songwriters, and producers wait with bated breath as they hope to hear their names mentioned. This year’s nominees for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical have all proven themselves throughout the year. Each of the five producers has certainly earned their spot on the nomination list. As a result, this category is among the ones with the stiffest competition, and it’s anyone’s bet who takes home the trophy. However, one thing’s certain: whichever one takes the statuette home would deserve it.

Metro Boomin

For over a decade now, Metro Boomin has actively put in the work, contributing to the development and expansion of Hip Hop. While he’s been reaping the benefits of his work for a while, a Grammy win would certainly be a fulfilling milestone for the acclaimed producer. Known for his collaborative works with prominent rappers over the years, Boomin is finally getting recognized by the Recording Academy. In the most prestigious category for a non-classical producer, no less. Although he has won several BET and BMI Hip Hop awards, this is his first Grammy nomination ever in any category. This makes him the only first-timer among the five nominees for the 2024 Grammys. Boomin was primarily nominated for his work on the acclaimed album Heroes & Villains and the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse soundtrack.

Dan Nigro

Dan Nigro is a record producer, songwriter, and musician most popularly known for his work in the indie rock, emo, and alternative rock genres. Since his indie rock band As Tall as Lions disbanded in 2010, Nigro has grown to become a prominent producer. Over time, he has collaborated with various artists across several genres. These artists include Lewis Capaldi, Kylie Minogue, and Conan Gray. However, the most acclaimed projects he has worked on to date are both by Olivia Rodrigo. Nigro first received several Grammy nominations in 2022, his first ever, for his work on Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour. Subsequently, he won alongside Rodrigo in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

Once again, his work with Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts has earned him nods at the 2024 Grammys. This time, it’s in the most esteemed category for non-classical producers. His production on “Welcome to My Island” by Caroline Polachek, “Redwine Supernova” by Chappell Roan, and “Divide” by Dermot Kenedy, among others, also contributed to his nomination. This is Nigro’s first nomination in this category.

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

In 2022, D’Mile became the first songwriter in Grammy history to take two consecutive wins in the Song of the Year category. He’s not new to receiving accolades from the prestigious awarding body. While he has not yet won in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category, he has taken home five awards in other categories for his contributions to songs and albums.

D’Mile has two Grammys for Song of the Year and one each for Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Progressive R&B Album. His first nomination for Producer of the Year came in 2023, but he lost to Jack Antonoff. At the 2024 Grammys, D’Mile will have another chance to take home the win for his stellar production work on Victoria Monet’s Jaguar II, which houses the Record of the Year nominated single, “On My Mama.”

Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy gained widespread recognition for producing Jay-Z and Kanye West’s hit single “N***as in Paris” in 2011. This production marked a significant breakthrough in his career, and he has since worked with many other prominent artists. “N***as in Paris” won the Grammy for Best Rap Song in 2013, marking Hit-Boy’s first nomination and win. Since then, he has been nominated several times for contributions to albums by Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, and Nas. However, until now, he had never been nominated in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category.

His work on King’s Disease III by Nas and his collaboration project with Musiq Soulchild, Victims & Villains, earned him this nomination. If Hit-Boy takes home the award at the 2024 Grammys, it would be his biggest win yet from the ceremony. Admittedly, his recent wins in the Best Rap Album category (2021) and the Best Dance/Electronic Album category (2023) are great. However, as a producer, a win in this category would be more satisfying and in line with his craft.

Jack Antonoff

The world was first introduced to Jack Antonoff when he joined the pop rock band Fun. However, he was not as popular back then since he served as the guitarist-drummer and not the lead singer. Nevertheless, he enjoyed the success of being a part of the group. At the 2013 Grammys, they won the Best New Artist and Song of the Year categories. While he achieved global fame as a member of the group, Antonoff’s popularity has grown exponentially since he started writing and producing outside the group.

Since 2016, he has racked in quite a number of Grammys in other categories. Out of four Album of the Year nominations, Antonoff has won two, with one currently pending, all for his work on Taylor Swift albums. Additionally, he took home the Grammys for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical in both 2022 and 2023. This makes him the only producer in this lineup to have previously won in this category. Antonoff was also nominated in this category in 2021, which makes this his fourth consecutive nomination. Considering his track record, he poses the biggest threat to the other nominees on this list. It would be his third consecutive win if he emerges victorious again at the 2024 Grammys.



