Yeat Shares Teaser Trailer For His New Album

Yeat has had a busy few years. In 2022 he dropped his critically acclaimed album Lyfe. Earlier this year he followed it up with a deluxe edition of the album called Afterlyfe. Though he's dropped a couple singles this year, his biggest track is a team up with Drake on the song "IDGAF." The track has been a substantial hit for both artists debuting near the top of the Hot 100 and sticking around in the top 10 in successive weeks.

Now, he's begun teasing his new era with a trailer for the upcoming album. The "Lifestyle Corporation" trailer shows off a series of futuristic animations. It's back by narration of a corporate police state who is controlling and likely oppressing people's freedom. In the comments fans quickly called out one particular influence that seems to loom large over the trailer. "Bro read the 1984 by George Orwell and now we got this," one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the full trailer and various fan reactions below.

Yeat's New High Concept Album Trailer

Just last month, Yeat shared his newest single "WTF they on." He dropped the trippy banger exclusively on YouTube which might explain why it hasn't caught on quite as much with fans. The track has racked up 700k views on YouTube since it first dropped two weeks ago. It's unclear whether the song is leftover from previous studio sessions or intended for his new album.

The last single he shared to streaming "bigger then everything" dropped back in March. That track has collected an impressive 25 million streams on Spotify alone since it dropped. While his new announcement doesn't come with a release date or much of any concrete information, it still has fans hyped for what Yeat is cooking next. What do you think of the trailer Yeat shared teasing his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

