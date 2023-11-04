Nike Dunk Low “Cyber” First Photos Released

The Nike Dunk Low, a beloved classic in the sneaker world, is creating excitement with its upcoming "Cyber" colorway, known for its reflective upper. This iconic model, celebrated for its blend of style and comfort, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Cyber" colorway plans to introduce a dynamic and eye-catching look, with its reflective upper adding a unique and visible element. Sneaker collectors and individuals who appreciate cutting-edge design choices are expected to be attracted to this release.

The Nike Dunk Low holds significance as a symbol of streetwear culture, with its enduring design and comfortable cushioning. It remains a sought-after choice for those who value both style and substance in their footwear. As the "Cyber" version with its reflective upper prepares to hit the market, the Nike Dunk Low reaffirms its position as a timeless icon in the sneaker world, showcasing its adaptability to evolving design trends while retaining its status as a beloved favorite among sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate its blend of style, comfort, and innovative materials.

"Cyber" Nike Dunk Low

Image via JD Sports UK

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole. The uppers feature an athracite leather base, with black leather overlays. The sides feature a black Nike Swoosh, and it comes as no surprise that black laces complete the design. This sneaker takes on an all-black look, but the Swoosh and overlays are reflective. If taken with flash photography, photos will show these sneakers dazzling details.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Cyber” will be released in January 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

