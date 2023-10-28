Ace Hood Begs The Question On His New Album: Will It “Build Or Destroy You?”

One of the most prolific names from the 2010s decade, Ace Hood, is back with another new album. This one possesses 11 tracks and was released yesterday (October 27). It is sort of a follow-up to his 2022 record, M.I.N.D., or Memories Inside Never Die. The rollout for this LP actually began all the way back in 2022. In fact, it was June 17 that we would get the first sampling of B.O.D.Y. "Energy" is the name of the cut and it is the second one on the tape.

Like the previous title, this new one also has a meaning to it. The four letters spell out, Build Or Destroy You. Not too much information is out on it as of now. Even Ace Hood himself did not announce that it was out on his Instagram. However, he did announce it would be coming out on all DSPs three days ago.

Listen To Build Or Destroy You From Ace Hood

Here is what we do have at our disposal. On top of "Energy," Hood also put out two other promotional cuts. For "Uncomfortable Truth," he grabbed Millyz and Benny The Butcher. Then, he put out a more lovey track with "Feelin' You." On top of those two guests, Ace brings on Cash, Jackboy, and Slim Diesel. Check it out with the Apple Music and Spotify links above.

Build Or Destroy You Tracklist:

OMG Energy Feelin' You Lovers Desire with Rotimi Beyond It Wet 4 Me Money (feat. Cash) Hood Baby (feat. Jackboot & Slim Diesel) She Never Understood Uncomfortable Truth with Benny The Butcher (feat. Millyz)

