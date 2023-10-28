Kris Jenner’s Former Bodyguard Drops $3 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In 2020, Kris Jenner's former bodyguard filed a lawsuit against the matriarch, alleging that she groped him in 2017. The guard, Marc McWilliams, detailed a particularly unsettling alleged incident that he claimed occurred in Jenner's Bentley. According to the suit, she began making suggestive comments to him before things took an allegedly nonconsensual turn.

"Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive," the suit read. "She then caused her right hand to move up the upper, inner left thigh and groin, while caressing McWilliams. McWilliams was shocked and offended by the uninvited and overtly sexual contact by Jenner and attempted to shift away from her groping. As he moved his body away from the offensive sexual contact, Jenner's right hand come into contact with McWilliams' inner groin and genital area."

Kris Jenner Was Accused Of Making Unwelcome Sexual Advances

Kris Jenner

The suit also said that as a result of Jenner's alleged unwanted sexual advances, McWilliams has dealt with depression and other health problems. He alleged that the behavior was ongoing, becoming a "pattern" despite his requests for it to stop. On top of the sexual assault allegations, McWilliams additionally accused Jenner of racial discrimination. Allegedly, he was subjected to "pervasive and cruel mockery, harassment, belittling, and otherwise humiliating mistreatment by defendants due to (his) race" while employed by the reality star. Jenner denies the allegations. "His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts," her attorney stated. "Kris never acted inappropriately toward him."

Now, McWilliams has asked an LA judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that it can't be retried. It's unclear why the former member of Jenner's security team chose to drop the suit. It's speculated, however, that they reached a cash settlement. What do you think of Kris Jenner's former bodyguard dropping his $3 million lawsuit against her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

