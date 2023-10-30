Slowthai Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

In the world of hip-hop and grime, Slowthai has made a significant mark. As of 2023, the rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $900,000 US Dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he achieve this wealth, and what can we learn about his journey?

Born Tyron Kaymone Frampton on December 18, 1994, in Northampton, UK, Slowthai burst onto the music scene professionally in 2015. His unique blend of hip-hop, grime, political hip-hop, punk rap, and international hip-hop has set him apart from many of his contemporaries.

Read More: Who Is Slowthai?

Achievements

One of Slowthai's most recognized tracks is "MAZZA," released in 2021. This song, along with others like "feel away" featuring James Blake & Mount Kimbie, "terms" with Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry, "Doorman," and "CANCELLED" featuring Skepta, has contributed significantly to his fame and fortune. The video for "Ladies" stands out in his career, garnering over 63 million views on YouTube.

His discography boasts albums like Nothing Great About Britain (2019) and Tyron (2021). These albums, combined with his singles and collaborations, have solidified his place in the music industry.

Comparing Slowthai's Net Worth

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Slowthai performs onstage at York Hall on April 01, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

To put Slowthai's net worth into perspective, let's compare it with some of his peers in the industry. JME, another prominent figure in the UK hip-hop scene, has an estimated net worth of 3.5 million pounds. Meanwhile, Octavian's wealth is approximately 400 thousand pounds, and Headie One reportedly has assets worth £500 thousand.

Read More: Slowthai’s Biggest Collaborations

Beyond The Music

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 30: Slowthai performs at Circolo Magnolia on June 30, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

While music remains Slowthai's primary source of income, his association with record companies like Method, AWGE, and Interscope Records has undoubtedly played a role in his financial success. Collaborations, endorsements, and tours also contribute to a musician's net worth, and Slowthai is no exception.

Slowthai Controversy

In recent times, Slowthai has faced significant legal challenges that have brought him under the media spotlight. Tyron Frampton, appeared in court charged with two counts of rape in May 2023. The allegations revolve around an incident that reportedly took place in September 2021 in Oxford, where he is accused of both oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent.

Frampton made his court appearance via video link before the Oxfordshire magistrates. During this appearance, he confirmed his name, address in Northampton, and date of birth. As of June 2015, he entered a not-guilty plea for two charges against him. The prosecuting lawyer, Adam Yar Khan, mentioned that due to the nature of the charges, the case must be heard at a crown court as it is an indictable-only offense.

It remains to be seen how this legal situation will impact Slowthai's career and public image and whether it will affect his net worth.