KSI Appeals Tommy Fury Fight Result

KSI has formally filed an appeal into the result of his fight against Tommy Fury last weekend. "JJ has instructed a King’s Counsel who advised the PBA yesterday that he would be appealing the result of the fight. For obvious reasons, we will not get into the specifics of the appeal publicly and allow the process to play out in accordance with PBA rules," Misfits Boxing owner Mams Taylor wrote on social media.

The YouTuber has been vocally unhappy about the fight ever since he fell to Fury. Their fight ended in an underwhelming majority decision verdict that often featured more grappling than punching. "It was a robbery. … How many jabs did you land? … Look at your face. Look at your eyes," KSI shot at his opponent after the fight. "He was trying to fuck up my equilibrium," the 30-year-old said, referring to Fury's repeated use of rabbit punches - illegal punches to the back of the neck. Fury was deducted one point in the second round for a rabbit punch. However, he faced no other consequences for the behavior.

Jake Paul Announces December Fight, Could KSI Be Next?

While Jake Paul has confirmed that he is fighting on December 15, his opponent remains a mystery. Most believe that it's likely going to be a rematch against Tommy Fury, who Paul lost to earlier this year. This line of thinking is supported by the fact that Paul said the fight would be the next step on his journey to becoming a world boxing champion. However, Fury is literally less than a week removed from his last fight. That would mean entering a December 15 bout on two months' training. Paul is expected to reveal his opponent in the coming weeks. However, KSI has been floated as another potential opponent.

However, Nate Diaz is very eager to take another shot at Paul. "Rematch December. You ain’t got nobody to fight. So I’ll beat your ass dec 15th," Diaz wrote on Instagram alongside the mockup of a promotional flyer for the fight. However, reaction to the rematch was tepid outside of some of Diaz's MMA colleagues. Paul himself responded to the challenge, posting a parody of Diaz's flyer with Derek, the viral spokesperson for sportsbook Betr, taking Paul's place.

