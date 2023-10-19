Southside Reacts To Fans Claiming He Had Poop Stains On His Jeans

Southside has been under quite a bit of scrutiny as of late. Overall, much of this stems from the recent interview he did with Funny Marco. Many noticed that the interview with himself and G Herbo seemed to be pretty malicious. The producer and rapper were clowning on Marco pretty hard to the point of disrespect. Moreover, Funny Marco put out his own statement on the matter, saying he hated the interview. Following all of this, people were pretty well on Marco's side in terms of everything that went down.

Subsequently, fans have been trying to find new ways to clown on Southside. As it turns out, a few fans on social media noticed just how dirty the producer's jeans were. This led to various claims that he didn't wipe his but and was just walking around all over the place with poop stains. If this were true, it would be pretty embarrassing for the producer. However, he ultimately reacted to the claims on social media. As you will see, he doesn't explicitly deny anything.

Southside Responds

“Yeah, y’all tried it. Y’all tried it. Keep on," he says. Moreover, he can be seen and heard giggling the whole time. Needless to say, he finds all of this extremely amusing. After all, to claim that a grown man is walking around with poop in his pants is quite a stretch. However, given the situation with Funny Marco, it should come as absolutely no surprise that people are looking for any reason they can to clown on the producer.

As it pertains to all of the Funny Marco stuff, Southside has called the interviewer soft for the entire situation. For now, he seems completely unapologetic for the whole thing. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

