Halle Bailey’s Misattributed Mom Quotes Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Recently, Glamour Magazine shared some heartfelt quotes about motherhood. Unfortunately, the sweet quotes were overshadowed by the fact that they were accidentally attributed to Halle Bailey, who isn't a mom. To make matters worse, there are already some rumors swirling that the 23-year-old could be expecting. This mix-up has only added fuel to the fire.

The quotes also further implied that Bailey is married to DDG, which as far as fans know, isn't true. Fans first started to speculate that The Little Mermaid star had a baby on the way over the summer, when they noticed her wearing more loosely-fitting clothing than usual. She's yet to acknowledge the rumors.

Fans Further Convinced Of Halle Bailey's Pregnancy

Though Bailey has yet to speak on the pregnancy rumors, her sister Chloe has, or so fans speculate. During an Instagram Live in August, she appeared to make her feelings known by advising trolls to stop the gossip. "Y'all better keep my sister's name out your mouth," she told viewers. "Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. 'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways..." Chloe isn't the only person in the performer's life to get tangled up with the rumors, however. Her boyfriend DDG has also felt fans' wrath as of late, as critics continue to share their disapproval of their relationship.

Luckily, it doesn't seem as though he's letting the hate get him down, making light of some less-than-complimentary nicknames he's gotten recently. "Updated my bio to clear up confusion," he wrote on Twitter. His bio now reads "Rich Bum." Though it remains unclear whether or not Bailey has a baby on the way, fans definitely can expect her debut solo EP in the near future. During an interview with Cosmopolitan last month, she revealed that it should arrive “before the end of the year.” What do you think of Halle Bailey's pregnancy rumors? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Halle Bailey.

