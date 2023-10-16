Robin Tunney Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Craft” Star Worth?

Robin Tunney: An veteran actress who is also an astute businesswoman and philanthropist dedicated to children’s welfare.

Robin Tunney, born on June 19, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois, came from a family far removed from the limelight—her father was a car salesman, and her mother a bartender. However, the desire to perform and entertain was deeply ingrained in her. Attending the Chicago Academy for the Arts, she nurtured her acting abilities from a young age. She took her first step into the industry through guest roles on television shows before getting her break in the 1992 comedy-drama Encino Man. Her dedication to the craft and wise role choices have elevated her to a reputable position in Hollywood, and she has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Fresherslive.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Fairuza Balk and Robin Tunney at the 6th Annual MTV Movie Awards, Barker Hanger, Santa Monica Airport, Santa Monica. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

While many know Robin Tunney for her role as Teresa Lisbon in the TV series The Mentalist, her journey started much earlier. She gained critical acclaim for her performance in Empire Records and won further recognition in The Craft, acting alongside Fairuza Balk. The suspense-thriller Primal Fear, where she acted opposite Richard Gere, further bolstered her credentials. She’s won several awards, including a People's Choice Award for her role in The Mentalist, confirming that her talents are both versatile and recognized.

Personal Life & Highlights

Robin Tunney, Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz during 2000 NATO/Showest Convention at Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

In her personal life, Tunney is rather reticent about letting the public in. She has been married to interior designer Nicky Marmet since 2013. They share two children. Her privacy is a fortress rarely breached by the prying eyes of the media, adding to her allure. She's also an avid poker player and has competed in the World Series of Poker. This reveals a facet of her personality that relishes strategy and challenge.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

CULVER CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Robin Tunney attends Step 2 Presents 6th Annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness Event. On September 23, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness)

Robin Tunney isn't just an actress. She's multifaceted, with interests that spill over into the entrepreneurial arena. Though her business ventures have been relatively low-key compared to her acting career, she has invested in real estate and other diverse portfolios. Further, on the philanthropic front, she has shown a dedication to various charitable organizations. Her focus is primarily on children's welfare and mental health causes.

