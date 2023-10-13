Kai Cenat Names His Favorite Albums Of 2023

Gunna's A Gift & A Curse and Lil Uzi Vert's The Pink Tape are Kai Cenat's favorite albums of the year so far. The streamer brought up the topic of favorite albums on a recent stream. Travis Scott's UTOPIA and Drake's For All The Dogs were also raised. However, Cenat said that he "hadn't really gone back to" UTOPIA after a week or so. Meanwhile, Cenat said he had found "at least two skips" on For All The Dogs.

Elsewhere in the same stream, Cenat went off at Kick personality BruceDropEmOff after he reportedly dissed Cenat and Lil Yachty. Cenat's response was to call out Bruce for being two-faced. The popular streamer, who signed with Kick rival Rumble earlier this year, spoke on Bruce publicly bashing him while also being in his DMs asking if they could privately hash things out. Bruce had come under fire for dissing Cenat's short film Global Pursuit as well as making homophobic remarks about Cenat's content house, AMP. Previously, Cenat had denied any notion of a relationship with Bruce. In a livestream that occurred soon after Cenat's Rumble deal went public, he claimed that he and Bruce had never been friends. Furthermore, Cenat claimed that he had only ever interacted with Bruce to use him for content.

Read More: Kai Cenat Surprises Adin Ross With A Pair Of Luxury Watches For His Birthday

Kai Cenat Responds To Joe Budden

Someone else that Cenat has put on blast lately is Joe Budden. The response came after Budden included Cenat in his dismissive comments about Drake and For All The Dogs. "I be minding my motherfcking business my n-gga. And somehow, I always catch a fucking stray. This happened with Zion Williamson and that other bitch, caught a stray from her. Why am I always catching strays, my n-gga. The n-gga is always saying something bad about me. This man said he was ecstatic to see me arrested and go to jail for the shit that happened in August."

The comments came after Cenat had hosted a 10-hour stream to listen to For All The Dogs. That stream included a brief call with Drake himself, who thank Cenat and fans for support on the album. Cenat would later make an appearance at the It's All a Blur tour's Toronto shows.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has Hilarious Reaction To Latto’s Sister Posting Him On IG

[via]