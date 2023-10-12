Lil Yachty Hits The Firing Range In New Video

Lil Yachty has had a busy 2023. He led the year off by switching genres entirely and releasing an album inspired by psychedelic rock. Let's Start Here dropped all the way back in January and surprised fans with longer songs, classic rock instrumentation, and no rapping at all throughout. The move garnered quite a bit of critical acclaim for Yachty and spawned some of his biggest hits in years with tracks like "drive me crazy" and "the black seminole." But it wasn't too long before Yachty was back to a more familiar style to his fans.

Since then he's dropped 5 singles that take the rap approach that many are used to. The first was "Strike (Holster)" which dropped in April. It's become the most popular of the bunch racking up over 54 million streams on Spotify in the months since it first dropped. He followed that up with the double single "SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY" and "Slide" in August. Later that month he followed up again with an even wilder new song called "TESLA." Finally, just last month, he and J. Cole teamed up for a new single called "The Secret Recipe." The track clicked with fans immediately and debuted at number 92 on the Hot 100 in its first week.

Lil Yachty Hits The Firing Range

Now in a new video making the rounds online, Yachty is spending some of his free time at the firing range. The clip is short and very reminiscent of another recent video of Lil Baby. Given the backlash Baby received for his mediocre performance at the range, fans instantly compared the two. "Better than the baby video," the top comment on the post reads.

Most recently, Lil Yachty teamed up with Drake. The two appear together on a track from Drizzy's new album For All The Dogs. "Another Late Night" is one of the final tracks on the album and sees Yachty and Drake mostly just having fun and acting goofy. What do you think of the new video of Lil Yachty hitting the firing range? Let us know in the comment section below.

