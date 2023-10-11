YG’s Children’s Mother Gets Into Tragic Car Crash, 89-Year-Old Woman Dead

The mother of YG's two daughters, Catelyn Sparks, was involved in a deadly car accident in Los Angeles today. According to reports, an 89-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Fortunately, Sparks' injuries weren't as severe, and she was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the crash was purely accidental, and Sparks didn't commit any crimes. Authorities also note that no drugs or alcohol was involved.

Sparks is reported to have been driving a 2023 Tesla while the other woman was driving a 1985 Cadillac. The crash was the result of a U-turn gone wrong, leading to Sparks hitting the woman's driver-side door. She has yet to comment on the accident.

YG And His Oldest Daughter

US rapper YG and daughter Harmony Jackson arrive for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

YG and Sparks welcomed their first daughter, Harmony, in May of 2015. After announcing that Sparks was expecting in March of 2019, they had their second daughter Vibe that July. Though it remains unclear where Sparks and YG stand at this point, the rapper's been flexing his relationship with Saweetie since May of this year. Fans speculated that their romance took Sparks by surprise, as she shared a mysterious message on social media shortly after they were spotted together in Mexico. "Just because we got the same blood don't make us family & just because we got kids don't make us family, cuz with 'family' like mine? I rather not have any," she wrote.

As for his music, YG recently dropped off a new collaborative album alongside Tyga, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. Ahead of the full release, the duo dropped off their single "Brand New," tapping Lil Wayne. He and Tyga also teamed up with Saweetie to celebrate her turning 30 back in August, unveiling the fun track "Birthday." What do you think of the tragic news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

