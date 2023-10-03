Childish Gambino Won’t Be Retiring Any Time Soon

Donald Glover teases the release of new music.

It looks like Childish Gambino will release new music in the near future. Donald Glover has been quite busy in recent times with a number of projects in film and television. He finally closed out Atlanta last year following four seasons and launched Swarm, a new limited series that debuted on Amazon Prime. In the midst of it all, fans have wondered whether they’d be getting new music from Childish Gambino.

Fortunately, Glover confirmed the news in a new interview with Complex. Without giving too much away, he denied that he’d be retiring his alter-ego any time soon and plotted on the release of new music in the near future. “I feel like it’ll be clear sooner rather than later,” he said about the release of new music. “It’d be better for people to just tune in, I suppose. But I’m trying harder to not be cryptic. Tyler [The Creator] is always, like, ‘You’re so cryptic.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m really not.’ I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that’s just me.”

Childish Gambino Walks Back On Retirement Plans

In 2017, Donald Glover hinted that he’d be releasing a final album under the Childish Gambino moniker. However, after the release of 3.15.20, he confirmed that wasn’t the case yet. Fortunately, he made it clear to Complex that he’d continue to make music while citing a famous clip of Cam’ron. “[Cam’ron] says, ‘Man, I do this because I’m nice. I don’t need the money. I do this because I’m nice, man,’” Glover recalled.

“And I’m like, yeah, I do this because I’m nice,” he continued. “I don’t think I’d ever stop, because of like… I always liked it because I liked it. I never did it because it was like, man, this is a good way to get put on or something. I like the feeling of it. I do this because I’m nice. In a certain way, I think that makes me old school.” We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Childish Gambino. 

