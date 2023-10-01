Ludacris Rocks Rick Owens In New Clip, Fans Clown Him For Feeling Himself

Ludacris is a classic Southern rapper, but that doesn't mean he can't still get down with more contemporary fashion trends. Moreover, he recently posted a video showing off his full Rick Owens fit, with huge black boots, tight leggings, and a no-sleeve vest top. It's clear that the Atlanta MC really likes his look... even if some fans who saw coverage of the clip weren't as head over heels for it. For example, The Neighborhood Talk hilariously pointed to one commenter who compared him to the members of boy band Mindless Behavior (someone should link Luda and Playboi Carti up, though). It doesn't look like the Illinois-born hitmaker has responded publicly to this, but we're sure he could care less about the haters.

"This is out of our age group Luda, leave it on the playground with the kids," one fan commented under TNT's post. "That outfit is ludicrous," another cheekily added, with other context of his recent fashion mishaps making it a tad bit more comical. Ludacris recently revealed that, even though he asked for boxer briefs, the backstage workers at a recent concert left him "man-thongs" instead. Just goes to show that you can never carry too much drip on you; you never know when you're going to need it.

Ludacris Is Loving His Rick Owens Fit

Jokes aside, even though the 46-year-old is clearly up to speed with modern style, he still holds on quite sentimentally to the trends of the past. Look no further than his choice of vehicle as an example, of which he spoke about to Men's Health for a recent interview. Apparently, Ludacris still has his 1993 Acura Legend, which he bought before he made it big as a rap star. His reasoning as to why should serve as inspiration and humility for anyone with a bit of fame.

"I still got my 1993 Acura Legend to this day," the Disturbing tha Peace boss asserted. It has over 253,000 miles on it. It’s still my favorite car. You know why? Because it keeps me grounded. It’s my anchor. I had this car before I got a major record deal and started making millions of dollars. And I still have that car now because it reminds me of the hustle and the struggle of everything that I went through and it brings me back to where I first started." For more news and updates on Ludacris, stay logged into HNHH.

