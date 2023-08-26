Ludacris Gets Wrong Sort Of Underwear Left In His Dressing Room

A lot of celebrities have unique clauses in their concert riders. Van Halen famously had a clause about not having any brown M&Ms in their dressing room. This was actually to check if the production crew had read the rider. If there were no brown M&Ms, it meant the rider had been read and Van Halen felt safe enough to perform. However, it turns out that Ludacris’ rider contains a clause about underwear. Specifically, he asks for fresh boxer briefs to be left in his dressing room.

However, he arrived backstage at a recent concert to find…a man-thong. The boxer that Ludacris shows reads “string bikini” but yeah, that’s a man thong. It’s something straight out of a Chippendales show. “What the hell are these? B, what they do to us, man?” Ludacris says, beginning his hilarious response to the mistake. As he goes to set the box down, he notes the size that had been supplied. “At least they got us large…shoulda be extra large.” No word on whether Luda actually put them on in the end.

Read More: Twitter debates Future versus Ludacris

Ludacris Continues Being Hilarious

However, underwear-related mishaps aren’t the only thing that Ludacris has been making us laugh about as of late. In a recent appearance in Men’s Health, Ludacris revealed that he still had his pre-fame car. Speaking on his varied and iconic career, the rapper and actor spoke about still being in possession of a 1993 Acura Legend. ““I still got my 1993 Acura Legend to this day. It has over 253,000 miles on it,” he explained. “It’s still my favorite car. You know why? Because it keeps me grounded. It’s my anchor.”

Meanwhile, back in July, Luda applied his business acumen to the airport munchies. He opened a chicken and beer outlet at LAX literally called Chicken + Beer. The LAX is the restaurant’s second location after the first opened in Atlanta in 2016. Of course, the name pays homage to chicken-n-beer, Luda’s 2003, double-platinum, #1 album. Elsewhere, Luda also recently made yet another appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise, reprising his role of Tej Parker for Fast X.

Read More: Ludacris flexes luxury workout routine with pull-up sets on a yacht

[via]