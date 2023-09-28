XFL And USFL Announce Merger

The XFL and USFL have announced a merger between the two spring football leagues. "If the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together," the leagues said in a joint statement.

It's a move many expected as neither spring league was perfect. While the USFL was the better football product, the XFL had better visibility and viewership. The USFL is owned by Fox while the XFL is owned by The Rock and his ex-wife. Both leagues are revivals of older spring leagues. The XFL was first formed in 2001 and folded after a season. It was revived in 2020 but declared for bankruptcy after the pandemic cut its first season short. Meanwhile, the USFL briefly existed during the 1980s before being revived in 2022.

Read More: Dillon Danis Reiterates Logan Paul Steroid Claims, Paul Says Nina Agdal Will Attend Fight

New Spring League To Debut In 2024

The press release that announced the merge stated that more details about the new league would be announced at a later time. As it stands, there are 16 teams and hundreds of players looking at a somewhat uncertain future. The XFL has teams in Arlington, DC, Houston, Orlando, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Vegas. Meanwhile, the USFL operates in Michigan, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, and Memphis.

However, as mentioned, the merger will allow a spring football product, especially one without the explicit backing of the NFL, to survive. In the past few years, the various spring leagues have been feeders for the NFL. Following the 2023 seasons, 13 USFL players and 18 XFL players ended up with NFL teams, be it on the active roster or on a practice squad. Notable players include Daniel Whelan, the Packers' starting punter, and Brandon Aubrey, the Cowboy's starting kicker.

Read More: Travis Hunter And Henry Blackburn Link Up To Quash Beef Rumors

[via]