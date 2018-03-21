merger
- SportsXFL And USFL Announce MergerThe two spring leagues will become one in 2024.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDiddy's Plan To Launch Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company Falls ThroughDiddy's plan to launch the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world has fallen through.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingWWE & UFC Set To Become One Massive CompanyThe WWE and the UFC are officially merging together.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"The New Mutants" Starring Maisie Williams May Be Heading To Streaming ServicesThe Fox/Disney merger has another casualty.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Deadpool 3" Will Retain Its R-Ratedness Despite Disney TakeoverDisney promises a small margin of error in their branding efforts over "Deadpool 3."By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Strikes Deal With Viacom, Selling "Pluto TV" For $340 MillionNas has only gotten richer since declaring "Hip Hop Is Dead" in 2006.By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic's Manager Chris Zarou Launches New Label Under Sony MusicVisionary Records will be focused on "discovering and advancing innovative artistry."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDisney Will Soon Own "The Simpsons" But Fox Isn't Letting Go Anytime SoonDisney is really taking over. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSpotify & Hulu Link Up For A Discounted Entertainment Bundle At $12.99/MonthThe two streaming giants are joining forces. By David Saric
- LifeSpotify & Cadillac Link Up For Exclusive Standalone In-Car AppComing to a Cadillac vehicle near you. By David Saric