Best Xbox Game Pass Games (Updated September 2023)

The Xbox Game Pass has revolutionized the gaming world, offering a plethora of options for subscribers. With new additions every month, deciding which ones to play can be overwhelming. Based on community ratings, reviews, and gameplay experiences, here's a curated list of the best Xbox Game Pass games as of September 2023.

Starfield

Bethesda's space RPG, Starfield, has taken the gaming community by storm. Its open-world universe allows players to explore over 1,000 planets, become space pirates, or dedicate their time to exploration. With the NG+ option, the adventure doesn't end even after the main storyline.

Inside

Developed by Playdead, Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer. Players control a young boy trying to escape a sinister project. Its twisted world and engaging puzzles make it a must-play for those seeking a short yet impactful gaming experience.

Sea Of Stars

This RPG, developed by Sabotage, modernizes classic turn-based combat and storytelling. Players embark on an adventure as two Children of Solstice, harnessing the power of the sun and moon to defeat The Fleshmancer. Its engaging storyline and gameplay have earned it high praise from the RPG community.

Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar's iconic open-world crime game returned to Xbox Game Pass, allowing players to dive into the criminal underworld. Engage in bank heists, police chases, and more while navigating the lives of Mike, Franklin, and Trevor. Plus, GTA Online offers endless multiplayer fun.

Psychonauts 2

This platform-adventure game quickly became a favorite. Players control Raz, a young psychic, navigating through mindscapes to uncover a mole within the Psychonauts. Its unique storyline and gameplay make it a standout title.

Assassin's Creed Origins

Journey to ancient Egypt with Bayek of Siwa in Assassin's Creed Origins. This game marked a shift in the series, setting the stage for future titles like Odyssey and Valhalla. Dive deep into the origins of the Assassin's Brotherhood and explore a vast open world.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

This sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence continues the story of siblings Amicia and Hugo. Navigate war-torn, plague-ridden France, utilizing stealth and strategy. Its cinematic adventure and deep storyline make it a must-play.

Tunic

Tunic offers a refreshing action-adventure experience. Players control a small fox in a mysterious land, discovering secrets and facing challenging bosses. Its visuals and unique gameplay mechanics make it a gem in the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Dive into the chaotic world of Ichiban Kasuga in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. After an 18-year prison sentence, Ichiban seeks answers and gets sidetracked by countless side missions and minigames. It's a fun-filled RPG that offers endless entertainment.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

No Xbox Game Pass list is complete without Halo. This collection offers six remastered or optimized games from the iconic first-person shooter series. Engage in epic campaigns or multiplayer battles, ensuring hours of gameplay.

FAQs

