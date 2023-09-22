Sexyy Red Treats Fans To Scintillating Mirror Selfies

Sexyy Red is no stranger to having a prominent social media presence. The breakout rap star of 2023 is no stranger to interacting with fans online. Sometimes that comes in the form of hilarious banter and other times she claps back at her haters. But in a new Instagram post she made, she's keeping it pretty civil. She shared 4 mirror selfies with fans, the final two of which could pretty comfortably be called thirst traps, and her followers reacted about how you'd expect.

"Coke bottle shape and I got some soft skin 💋 Chanel numba 9 exotic 🍃 dats my scent," Sexyy Red said in the caption of the post. Fans quickly took to the comments to hype the rapper up. "MAKE SOME NOISE YALL WTFFF!," reads the top comment on the post. "hood’s hottest princess," another fan comments in reference to the name of her debut album and resulting tour. Though she did get her share of hateful comments as she almost always does, they're mostly drowned out by seas of fan support and praise. Check out the post below.

Sexyy Red Stuns In New Selfies

In a recent interview, Sexyy Red explained how she's doing things differently than other artists. “I’m not even looking for no deal, for real," she said of a potential major label signing. She also doesn't plan on starting any beefs any time soon. “[Diss tracks] be fun but I think they cause drama. Soon as you diss someone something happen to you. You know how it is.”

Recently, Sexyy Red released her collaboration with Lil Durk. The pair teamed up for a remix of her track "Hellcats SRTs" from her debut album earlier this year. To promote the song the pair spent weeks taking playful shots at each other back and forth on social media. They also passed the blame for the songs delay back and forth, further teasing fans. What do you think of Sexyy Red's new Instagram post? Let us know in the comment section below.

