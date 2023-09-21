FYB J Mane Arrested During Live Stream

Recently, Chicago-born performer FYB J Mane was streaming on Instagram Live in his car, when he was pulled over by police. Unfortunately, the stop didn't end well for him, and he ended up getting arrested. The whole thing was captured by his phone, and broadcasted to all of his viewers. A snippet from the stream is now making its rounds online. In the clip, officers are heard asking FYB J Mane questions about the car he's driving, his lights, and more.

The clip then cuts off, and restarts with a cop who looks to end the stream. It's unclear what exactly he was arrested for, or what took place in the moments the live stream was paused. It is rumored, however, that he was taken into custody on drug and gun charges in Atlanta. He reportedly spoke with Riem Oh of No Jumper earlier this week, claiming that he was still locked up and asking the outlet for help getting out. Despite his reported claims, many social media users thought he was just trolling.

FYB J Mane's Traffic Stop Goes South

In other FYB J Mane news, the personality also debuted a new tribute tattoo earlier this month, which is dedicated to the late FBG Duck. His fellow Chicago rapper, who was killed in 2020, is seen smoking a blunt in the tattoo. It's been alleged that King Von, who was killed just a few months later, was behind the shooting.

According to some claims made by FBI informants, the 26-year-old had placed a bounty on Duck's head for $50K, which was eventually raised to $100K. That claim remains unconfirmed, however. The rapper and YouTuber's tribute ink is also situated beside a few other portraits of his fallen friends. What do you think of FYB J Mane's recent arrest during his Instagram Live Stream? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on FYB J Mane.

