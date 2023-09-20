Meek Mill Haggles With Local Business, Fans Blast Him

Breaking the awkward tension between you and an employee while they are helping you is not the easiest thing to do. Most people struggle with starting conversations with a stranger for many reasons. It could be because they have social anxieties, or just have an irrational fear of meeting new people. On the employee's side, they might be new to the job, and when a customer does try to interact with them, they panic and get nervous. It is an everyday reality of life as new interactions bring forth many challenges. That is what might have happened in this video with Meek Mill and a convenience store worker.

In some footage acquired by nojumper's Instagram account, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rapper made a quick stop. He stopped in at what appears to be a convenience store that is locally owned. It is cool when famous people head into places like this because if people see stuff online, it might draw in more customers. The young man appears to not be familiar with who he is dealing with, but the fans do.

IG Commenters React To Meek Mill Video: Look

In the clip, Mill is trying to get a deal on some candy and soda (or pop). He asks the clerk, "You givin' us a deal?" He does so a few times and the comments section was not having it. One person says, "That dreams and nightmares money ain’t dreaming and nightmaring like it’s supposed to huh?" But others came to his defense, saying, "We from Philly that’s the first thing we gone say is give us a deal and we can have a pocket full of money! It’s a Philly hood thing." Meek appears to be joking around with the kid to loosen him up and make him laugh, but some did not take it that way.

What are your initial thoughts on Meek Mill trying to bargain with a local convenience store? Do you think he was just joking around with the employee? Or, do you agree with the responses and that he was being serious about his request? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Meek Mill, as well as the rest of the music world.

