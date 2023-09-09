Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite” Officially Revealed

The Nike LeBron 4 is making a triumphant return in 2023, and sneaker enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on this iconic silhouette. Originally released in 2006, the LeBron 4 is back in style and will soon be available in a sleek "Anthracite" colorway. The "Anthracite" colorway is all about the classic and timeless look of black. These kicks are entirely black, giving them a clean and stylish appearance. This colorway is perfect for those who want a versatile sneaker that can effortlessly complement any outfit.

The Nike LeBron 4 is celebrated for its combination of style and performance. With a design that offers great support and cushioning, they're ideal for both on and off the court. LeBron James himself has rocked these shoes during some of his most memorable moments. As the LeBron 4 returns in the "Anthracite" colorway, sneakerheads can relive the nostalgia of this iconic silhouette. Keep an eye out for their release date and seize the opportunity to add these all-black classics to your sneaker collection. The Nike LeBron 4 is a true symbol of LeBron's legacy, and its comeback is something fans won't want to miss.

"Anthracite" Nike LeBron 4

The sneakers feature an all-black rubber sole with a black midsole. Black Foamposite constructs the uppers with white straps over the black laces to lock your feet in. A black strap that features LeBron James branding and a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Overall, these sneakers carry on the long legacy of LeBron, and sneakerheads will be happy an old pair is coming back.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite” will be released at some point during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

