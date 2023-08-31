Joan Smalls Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Joan Smalls, a name that resonates with elegance, style, and success in the fashion industry, has carved a niche for herself as one of the top models globally. As of 2023, her net worth stands impressively at $26 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unmatched talent.

Born Joan Smalls Rodriguez on July 11, 1988, in Hatillo, Puerto Rico, Joan’s journey to stardom began when she decided to venture into the fashion world. In 2007, she took a bold step, leaving her homeland to reside with her aunt in Queens. This move began her illustrious career as she soon signed with the renowned Elite Model Management.

Joan’s Ascent In The Fashion World

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Joan Smalls walks the runway for VOGUE World: New York. On September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)

With the guidance and support of designer Riccardo Tisci, Joan made her debut in the music video “It’s Alright” by Ricky Martin. This was just the tip of the iceberg. In 2010, she was exclusively chosen to walk for the Givenchy Spring 2010 couture show. This opportunity catapulted her into the limelight, making her one of the most sought-after runway models.

Joan’s prowess on the runway is evident from her collaborations with leading designers. This included Oscar de la Renta, Sophie Theallet, Brian Reyes, Catherine Malandrino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Stella McCartney, Prada, Marc Jacobs, and Alexander Wang, to name a few. Her association with brands like Gucci and Givenchy and her features in esteemed magazines like Vogue and Vogue Paris further solidified her position in the fashion industry.

Joan’s Achievements & Recognitions

Joan Smallsattends the Annual amfAR Gala on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Joan’s accomplishments aren’t just limited to the runway. She has had significant moments, like closing the Spring 2011 Jean Paul Gaultier and Dior runway shows and opening for Yves Saint Laurent. Moreover, her face graced the cover of the Fall 2010 issue of i-D magazine. Notably, she was one of the few models to receive a mention in Kanye West’s song, “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” alongside other renowned models like Kate Moss and Alessandra Ambrosio.

More Than Just A Model

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23. In this image released on September 23, Joan Smalls is seen during Rihanna’s Sav*ge X Fenty Show Vol 3. Presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California. And broadcast on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Sav*ge X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Beyond her modeling feats, Joan is a devoted daughter. One of her first significant purchases with her modeling earnings was a car for her father. It showcased her grounded nature and strong family values. In 2018, she earned a whopping $8.5 million, placing her among the top 10 highest-paid models globally.

Conclusion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Joan Smalls attends the PATRÓN EL CIELO Star Studded Celebration. At New York City’s Iconic Boom Boom Room at Boom Boom Room on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for PATRÓN )

Joan Smalls’ journey from Hatillo to becoming a global fashion icon is inspirational. Her net worth of $26 million in 2023 reflects her dedication, talent, and the mark she has made in the fashion world. As she continues to shine and inspire many, her legacy in the fashion industry seems only set to grow.