Fans are already thinking of ways to meme a new video of Jay-Z’s security.

Jay-Z’s Security Hilariously Blocks Fan From Filming

During a recent appearance at what looks like one of Beyonce’s Renaissance shows Jay-Z clearly didn’t want to be filmed. Despite the thousands of cameras probably filming at any moment during the show, he didn’t want any of them fixed on him. So when a fan tried and security got in the way, they ended up with a hilarious clip. “Jay-Z’s security said ‘not today'” the short clip is captioned and it’s a pretty accurate assessment. In the video itself, a fan tries to zoom their phone in on the rapper, only for a security guard to hilarious step in front of him making a very meme-worthy face.

Fans in the comments agreed that the clip was funny. “Lmao just waiting on y’all to meme this,” one comment reads. Another fan compared the security guard to a similar viral video. “Why he look like the guy from the original “bruh” video,” they said. Other fans explained how the gesture wouldn’t have stopped them from filming. “Would’ve had a stare contest. Do sumn,” one commenter hilarious predicts.

Jay-Z’s Meme Worthy Security

Recently, Jay-Z was credited with a massive boost in New Yorkers signing up for library cards. Their reports say that over 14,000 people have recently signed up for library cards. Consequently, those numbers follow the Brooklyn Public Library teaming up with Roc Nation for a pair of collabs. Firstly, the libraries “Book Of Hov” exhibit was recently extended through October. They also released a collection of 13 limited edition library cards with many of Jay’s album covers on them.

Jay-Z recently made headlines for a charming purchase he made. After a fans paintings of Beyonce went viral, they managed to catch Jay’s attention. The rapper liked them so much that he decided to personally buy them. Additionally, pictures from the purchase granted tons of exposure to the artist and made for a great example of why you should always shoot your shot. What do you think of Jay-Z’s security having a funny moment on camera? Let us know in the comment section below.

