Nickelus F Puts Out First Album In Four Years With “The Specimen: Issue 00”

Long-time underground hip-hop artist Nickelus F has garnered the respect from some of the top-flight names in the rap game. However, it has not led to more mainstream appeal, unfortunately. But, the Virginian-born artist did obviously not care about making it to the limelight because he continues to pump out new music. It has been quite some time though since his last release, The Gold Mine Vol 2. In fact, it has been almost four years to the day, so what better time then to come out with a new project, The Specimen: Issue 00.

Nickelus F takes us on a bit of a space journey sometime in the future. He is found nearly dead and scientists put him in cryo-preservation on the opening track, “Cryostasis.” From that point on the first couple of tracks are him reawakening and learning about his surroundings. In a way, it could be a nod to the fact that it has been a while since Nickelus has come out with an album.

How Did Nickelus F Get On The Map?

The consistency of Nickelus F might not be known by most rap fans so, let us take a quick look at how this Richmond, Virginia-born artist got his start. Also known as Nick Fury by some, he really made a name for himself when he worked with a young Drake back in 2007. On the Cut the Check mixtape, Drake and Nickelus released the song “AM 2 PM.” It was also placed on Drake’s first mixtape, Room for Improvement, where Nickelus F made several other tracks. Those include “Money”, “A Scorpio’s Mind”, and “S.T.R.E.S.S.”.

The Specimen: Issue 00 Tracklist:

Cryostasis The Specimen Tour Of Headquarters The Training Annex Self Savior He Rose The Moon Lounge Xerxes The Shrouded Woman Up Up & Away A Change of Heart Yup, You Guessed It Bone Fragment Melee Power Up Explosion Winning The Baggington

