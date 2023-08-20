Two-time Emmy Winner Ron Cephas Jones Dies At 66

Actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away from a “long-standing pulmonary issue” at the age of 66. Jones studied theatre at Ramapo College in New Jersey before moving to Los Angeles. There, he became a transit worker, driving a bus for four years. He returned to the East Coast in the mid-1980s and began spending time in the familiar artist’s haunt of the East Village. After honing his craft with stage work and on Broadway, Jones transitioned to television and film. Additionally, his breakout role was in 1998’s He Got Game.

However, his best-known roles have come in more recent years. After a small role in Mr. Robot, Cephas Jones played chess master Bobby Fish in Luke Cage. He would also appear in a minor role in Hulu’s John Green adaptation, Looking For Alaska. But Cephas Jones’ best-known work to modern audiences will be as William “Shakespeare” Hill in This is Us. The biological father of Sterling K. Brown’s character, Jones appeared in 31 episodes of the hit show. Jones won Emmys for the role in 2018 and 2020.

Entertainment Industry Mourns Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown)

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the rep shared in a statement to the outlet. Ron’s inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This Is Us,” Jones’ representative told PEOPLE while confirming the news of his passing.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there,” Brown said of his co-star’s passing. Furthermore, Jones is survived by his daughter, Jasmine. Best known as the original Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton, Jasmine won an Emmy alongside her father in 2020.

