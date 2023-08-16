Aaron Rodgers Blown Away By Card Trick On “Hard Knocks”

It’s Hard Knocks season and, however unwillingly, this year’s training camp edition features the New York Jets. After the NFL was forced to select a team following a lack of volunteers from the league’s 32 sides, the Jets seemed like the obvious candidate. A longstanding basement dweller and league laughingstock, the team rocketed into contention with a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Hard Knocks is now airing weekly on HBO and Max, showcasing every aspect of the Jets’ training camp. Since then, the team has gone 1-1 in their preseason openers, falling to the Browns but shutting out the Panthers. Furthermore, they added yet another offensive weapon to the team by singing free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Now, we all know that Aaron Rodgers likes to attune and open his third eye. However, he was exposed to a whole other type of magic in the preview for the next episode of the HBO documentary series.

Mentalist Stuns The Jets

Acclaimed mentalist Oz Pearlman joins the team for reasons that are sure to be made more clear in the full episode. Singling out Rodgers, Pearlman asks the veteran QB to visualize a playing card and then hold a deck tightly in his cupped hands. After Pearlman correctly guesses the suit (diamonds), he reaches in and draws out a card. He then asks Rodgers to reveal which card he was thinking of (three of diamonds) before revealing that he, Pearlman, is holding the three of diamonds.

However, the trick didn’t stop there. Pearlman then turns to safeties coach Marquand Manuel to reveal what animal he had visualized earlier in the trick. After Manuel says “goldfish”, Pearlman asks Rodgers to reveal the deck of cards he had been holding, revealing that it had magically turned into a goldfish in a clear, deck of cards-sized case. The entire team goes absolutely wild over the trick, with Rodgers simply sitting there in disbelief. There is surely context for this trick, which you will have to watch the full episode for this week.

