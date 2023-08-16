Nicki Minaj Has Fans Guessing Who She’s Calling Out With Latest Tweet & Delete

Nicki Minaj has some words for those who don’t know the history of hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj is a legend in the hip-hop world. Overall, she has inspired the new wave of women rappers who are dominating the game right now. Without her, there wouldn’t be the representation we see today. Moreover, she has come through with some incredible albums throughout the years. Pink Friday and The Pinkprint are certified classics in the eyes of her fans. Now, she is readying a brand-new album that is going to be released on November 17, called Pink Friday 2.

Minaj has been unleashing a plethora of snippets as of late, and fans have been loving every single one. It is clear that fans are excited about her next body of work, especially since it is a sequel. That said, Nicki is someone who likes to pay homage to hip-hop culture. She understands the history of the genre, and she doesn’t appreciate her peers who don’t have that same knowledge. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that she would call some of those people out on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj Speaks

Above, you can see a now-deleted tweet in which Nicki sent some shots at an unidentified person(s). “When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu.” Of course, fans are already trying to figure out who this is about. Although, all attempts to figure it out have proven to be futile.

No matter what, it is clear that Nicki is coming with some heat, very soon. Hopefully, the new album lives up to the hype. Let us know your thoughts on her latest statement, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

