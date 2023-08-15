Former Ravens RB Alex Collins Passes Away After Motorcycle Accident

Alex Collins was beloved by teammates and coaches.

BYAlexander Cole
Tragedy struck the NFL world on Monday as it was revealed that former NFL running back Alex Collins had passed away. Overall, this was shocking news, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their sadness over the situation. According to TMZ, details were sparse as to what took place. However, it was later revealed that he was killed in a motorcycle accident. While driving in Lauderdale Lakes, a car allegedly entered Collins’ lane and he was killed after striking it. The former Ravens star was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident.

Following the accident, his family issued a statement about the accident. As you can imagine, they are completely devastated by this. However, they did a great job of summing up his character. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world,” Collins’ family said according to ESPN. “All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.”

Alex Collins Remembered By His Team

GREEN BAY, WI – NOVEMBER 19: Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Ravens also released a statement on the matter. “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens wrote. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

The outpouring of support for Collins and his family has been great to see. We express our condolences to them during this very difficult time. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest and most trending stories.

