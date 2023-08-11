High School Basketball Prospect Caleb White Dies After Sudden Collapse

Caleb White, a highly-regarded basketball prospect from Alabama, has died after collapsing during a workout at Pinson Valley High School. White was ESPN‘s #43 point guard in the Class of 2024 but fell outside the network’s Top 100 players in the class as a whole. He was also listed as the #3 prospect in the state of Alabama. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the 17-year-old’s cause of death.

“He was a phenomenal player,” Richele Crawford, a fellow Pinson Valley senior, told WMBA. “It was mesmerizing to watch him. He was fun to watch all the time. He was one of the kids more on the goofy side. I’ll forever remember him on and off the court smiling.” White’s childhood friend Arnold Thomas also lamented the loss. “Today was just heartbreaking. I can’t even put words together for it. He was a great kid,” he told WMBA.

Caleb White’s Death Linked To Bronny James

High school basketball star Caleb White has died after collapsing on the court during a workout. pic.twitter.com/wY8dTOSpP4 — Complex (@Complex) August 11, 2023

Other schools in the area also shared their condolences. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb White, his family, and the @PinsonValley Community,” nearby Mountain Brook High School wrote on social media. “Phenomenal player but more importantly a great person that’s gone [too] soon.” Of course, many have pointed to the similarities between this case and the non-fatal cardiac arrest suffered by Bronny James last month. James continues to recover in private after collapsing at a USC training session in Los Angeles. Despite reportedly recovering well, James did recently pay a visit to the Mayo Clinic for further testing. James is the second USC player in the last two years to suffer a cardiac arrest.

However, many people online have decided to utilize this tragic event for their own personal gain. A number of anti-vax accounts have posted about White’s death, claiming without evidence that it is a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a disgusting and predatory response to the tragic death of a 17-year-old. At this time, no information about White death’s has been available, with an autopsy scheduled in order to try and provide some clues to what caused this terrible occurrence.

