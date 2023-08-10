Da Brat Unveils First Photos Of Her Newborn Baby

After welcoming their bundle of joy in July, Da Brat and her partner, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, have finally unveiled photos of their baby, True Legend Harris-Dupart. The pair shared the photos of their baby boy in an exclusive spread with PEOPLE. Throughout the heartwarming photoshoot, Da Brat and Dupart seem to be overjoyed and beaming with excitement. Their son was dressed to match his parents with a gray hat, white shirt, gray joggers, and white socks.

Da Brat opened up to PEOPLE about her journey with motherhood and dealing with a high-risk pregnancy. “I’m 49, I’m high-risk, I have high blood pressure,” she said. “So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy. It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

Da Brat Considers Pregnancy A “Blessing”

The So So Def rapper also spoke about the process of vitro fertility IVF treatments. Da Brat used her wife’s eggs and sperm from an anonymous donor to become pregnant, which took place after she had a miscarriage. “I think God plans out our journey,” she said. “I’m very happy He saw fit for me to have him.” Following the birth of their son, the Chicago rapper told the aforementioned outlet upon giving birth: “I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

In other related news, Da Brat has much to celebrate these days. She recently celebrated the 29th anniversary of her debut album, Funkdafied. The nine-track album was released in the summer of 1994, establishing her as a pioneering female MC. In those days, selling one million copies of one’s own music was an arduous task for a solo woman rapper. Da Brat, however, came out swinging, becoming the first female solo act to achieve a Platinum certification. The rest, as they say, is history. Besides the title track, two other singles were released from Brat’s debut album. “Fa All Y’all” and “Give It 2 You” also succeeded, becoming her second and third consecutive songs to hit the Top 40.

