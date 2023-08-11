Ibai Net Worth 2023: What Is The Streamer Worth?

Ibai Llanos Garatea, popularly known as Ibai, is not just a name in the streaming world but a brand. Born in Bilbao, Spain, in 1995, Ibai’s journey began as a commentator for League of Legends matches. His talent was evident, and soon he was presenting for a late-night TV show, Hoy No Se Sale. But Ibai’s ambitions didn’t stop there. He signed an exclusive contract with G2, a renowned esports organization, and later formed his own streaming company. His versatility is commendable, having commentated on both esports and traditional sports events, including boxing and soccer.

In 2021, Ibai set a record for the 2nd highest number of concurrent viewers on a single stream, peaking at a whopping 1,502,295 viewers. This was during his commentary of the Evening of the Year boxing event. His dedication and hard work were recognized when he was crowned Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards in 2021.

Diverse Income Streams

Spanish Youtuber, streamer, e-sports businessman and president of Porcinos FC team, Ibai Llanos Garatea, poses for a portrait during the sixth Kings League match day at el Cupra Arena stadium in Barcelona, on February 12, 2023. – A masked La Liga player, a special card to send off an opponent, club presidents taking penalties and Gerard Pique himself opining on a new rule voted for by viewers. Something exciting is always happening in the former Barcelona defender’s Kings League, a competition he created, taking the internet by storm. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

As of 2023, Ibai’s net worth is estimated to be around $15.7 million, according to Sportskeeda. But how did he amass such wealth? Ibai has multiple income streams. Apart from his commentating gigs, he is a regular broadcaster on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. His YouTube channel alone generates between USD 18.5k to 296.8k per month. On Twitch, despite streaming primarily in Spanish, he is among the top earners, with earnings of around $5.5 million in 2021.

Sponsorships and brand endorsements also play a significant role in his earnings. Brands like ElPozo King, Cola Cao, Domino’s Pizza, and Grefusa have collaborated with Ibai. He even partnered with Kosmos, a sports organization run by Gerard Piqué, the Spanish soccer player, to stream the Copa America national soccer championship on his Twitch channel.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Ibai’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his project Ibailand. Starting in January 2021, this venture involves him and his friends from G2 Esports living together in a house, creating content. Under Ibai’s name, the brand undoubtedly contributes significantly to his net worth. While Ibai’s earnings are impressive, he is not one to splurge on luxuries. He has often expressed his disinterest in expensive clothing. His monthly rent is around $17.7k for a mansion valued at approximately $44k. His frugal nature is evident when he says, “I save a lot, look how I’m dressed.”

Conclusion

Ibai’s journey from a League of Legends commentator to one of the top streamers globally is inspirational. His diverse income streams and entrepreneurial ventures have contributed to his impressive net worth of $15.7 million in 2023. With his dedication and passion, there’s no doubt that Ibai’s star will continue to shine even brighter in the coming years.