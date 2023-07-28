Quackity Net Worth 2023: What Is The Streamer Worth?

Alexis, better known as Quackity, is a renowned YouTuber and Twitch streamer hailing from Mexico City, Mexico. The young influencer, who has just turned 23, has carved a niche for himself in the world of gaming and streaming. Overall, his unique content, which includes gaming raids and Discord talent shows, has garnered him millions of followers across various platforms.

Quackity’s popularity skyrocketed with his gaming raid content, where he, along with thousands of his followers, would raid games like Roblox and Club Penguin. His innovative approach to content creation and his charismatic personality have earned him a significant following on all his channels.

Quackity’s Online Empire

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 25: Quackity in front of the photocall, posing on the red carpet of “La Velada del Año II” (The Evening of the Year II) in the Olympic pavilion of Badalona on June 25th, 2022, in Barcelona. “La Velada del Año II”, presented by Cristinini and Jen Herranz, is the second edition of an evening of boxing matches, refereed by Salvador Salva, between YouTubers, streamers and celebrities organized by the Twitch influencer Ibai Llanos, in front of more than 10,000 spectators. The participating boxers, who face each other in 5 fights, are the singer David Bustamante and the streamers/YouTubers Mister Jagger, Carola, Spursito, Momo, Viruzz, Ari Gameplays, Paracetamor, Luzu and Lolito Fernandez. Also, Bizarrap, Duki, Nicki Nicole, Rels B and Quevedo are performing in the event between fights. The event relies on Ibai Llanos, Jaime Ugarte, Albert Fernandez and Reven as commentators. (Photo by Joan Amengual / VIEWpress)

Quackity’s online empire spans multiple YouTube channels and a Twitch channel. His main YouTube channel alone boasts around 5.56 million subscribers, and he manages four other channels. Meanwhile, his Twitch channel, ranked #10 across the entire platform under the English Minecraft category, has approximately 3.8 million followers.

Quackity’s content isn’t limited to gaming. He frequently hosts the popular Discord talent show, Discord’s Got Talent, where he invites his viewers to showcase their talents in front of a panel of judges, including other internet influencers.

Quackity’s Net Worth in 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Quackity and Kai Cenat attend the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

According to Sportskeeda, Quackity’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.55 million as of 2023. His income streams are diverse, ranging from his YouTube and Twitch channels to the merchandise sales of his brand Planet Duck.

Quackity’s earnings primarily come from his multiple YouTube channels and his Twitch channel. He also generates income from his merchandise line, Planet Duck. Moreover, his YouTube channels collectively earn him approximately $57.9k a month, and his Twitch account averages around $42k to $60k a month.

Quackity’s Other Endeavors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Christian Haynes (thee Blackbadger) and Quackity speak onstage during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Apart from streaming and uploading videos, Quackity has ventured into selling his line of merchandise under the name Planet Duck. He has also participated in multiple Minecraft Championships, securing a team victory in the 15th Minecraft Championship with his team Red Rabbits.

Quackity’s popularity surged due to the gaming raids he conducted, where he and his followers would flood games and create playful chaos. Some of the games he has raided include Roblox, Club Penguin, and Habbo Hotel. One of his Roblox raids led to the company shutting down its forums due to the influx of spam messages left by his followers.

Quackity’s Twitch and YouTube Career

Quackity’s Twitch career began in September 2013, and despite an infrequent schedule, his main Twitch account is ranked #10 in the “English Minecraft” category. He also manages a second Twitch channel, QuackityToo, which despite being relatively new, has around 1.02 million followers.

Quackity’s YouTube career started back in 2010, and he currently uploads a variety of content, ranging from raids to Discord talent shows, to gameplay with other YouTubers. His main channel has 5.56 million subscribers, and his other channels also boast impressive follower counts.

Conclusion

Quackity’s success story is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in the world of online content creation. His diverse content, charismatic personality, and unique approach to gaming and streaming have earned him a net worth of $1.55 million in 2023. With his continued growth and popularity, Quackity’s net worth is expected to rise even further in the coming years.