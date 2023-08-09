Genshin Impact 4.0 Banner: Rumored Release Date, Banners And More

Genshin Impact, the globally renowned action role-playing game, is gearing up for its 4.0 update. With the gaming community buzzing with anticipation, let’s delve into what’s in store for players in this upcoming release.

For those eager to get firsthand information, the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream took place on Friday, August 4, 2023. It was broadcasted at 07:30 UTC-4, which translated to 03:30 PST, 06:30 EST, and 12:30 BST. Fans can tune in to the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels to catch all the action back on demand.

Rumored Release Date Insights

While the exact release date remains a topic of speculation, there are strong indications pointing towards August 16th as the potential Genshin Impact 4.0 release date (via Pocket Tactics). To facilitate the update, the game is expected to undergo maintenance for approximately five hours, commencing on August 15 at 15:00 PST, 18:00 EST, and 23:00 BST.

Banner Highlights

The 4.0 update promises an exciting lineup of characters. The banners are expected to feature (via Eurogamer):

Lyney

Yelan

Lynette

Zhongli

Childe

Freminet

These characters, each with their unique abilities and backstories, are sure to add a fresh dimension to the gameplay.

Story Quests and New Regions

While the update teases new story quests centered around the character Lyney, it also hints at the introduction of a new region named Fontaine. This region will likely offer players new landscapes to explore, challenges to conquer, and mysteries to unravel.

Boss Battles

The 4.0 update isn’t just about exploration and character introductions; it’s also about challenges. Players can brace themselves for intense battles against a formidable meka duo. These robotic adversaries, while elegant in their movements, pose a significant threat. Their dance-like combat style is mesmerizing but deadly. Additionally, the update introduces oceanic adversaries, including the Emperor of Fire and Iron boss. This menacing giant crab, with a volcano on its back, promises to test players’ combat skills to the limit.

For those who prefer a more peaceful approach, the update also brings a host of adorable creatures to befriend, such as otters and birds, which players can invite to their teapots.

Upcoming Events and Features

While specific details about the events in the 4.0 update remain under wraps, players can expect a series of engaging activities to partake in. Additionally, a new feature named “Genius Invokation TCG” is on the horizon, hinting at further gameplay enhancements.