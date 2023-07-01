Faker Unlikely To Return Before LCK Playoffs

Speaking after T1’s 2-1 series win over Nongshim RedForce on July 2, Faker revealed that he was being treated for an arm injury. “I haven’t been feeling well recently. I believe my performance since the BRION match may have been impacted because of this […] I am under treatment and in talks with the team,” Faker told the media. The news hit an international audience thanks to a translation from veteran reporter Ashley Kang.

Subsequently, Faker was removed from the starting lineup for the first time since 2021. On July 5, T1 announced that they would bench Faker to allow him to “take a break and focus on his treatment and recovery.” It would be the first time that Faker would miss LCK matches since 2021. Toward the end of the 2021 Spring split, Faker benched himself. He did so because he did not believe that he was playing well enough. Ahead of their July 5 series against DRX, T1 announced that academy mid laner Poby would be taking over from Faker. Since the legend’s benching, T1 has struggled, going 1-4 and dropping to 5th in the standings. However, things aren’t going to get better anytime soon.

Faker’s Return Delayed

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok of T1 competes at the League of Legends – Mid-Season Invitational Bracket Stage on May 20 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games via Getty Images)

Faker was initially meant to return on July 21. However, head coach Tom revealed that Faker would likely miss the remaining five games of the regular season. “Faker’s still focusing on his treatment,” Tom said via Inven Global. “We’ll be checking whether or not he can play, and if he can, we’ll announce it separately. His condition is the most important, but we’re trying to have him back by the playoffs.” That pushes Faker’s return to August 8 at the earliest.

However, their recent skid means that T1 will need to right the ship if they don’t want to miss the playoffs entirely. T1 are currently fifth with a 7-6 record and five matches left to play. Below them in the standings are Freecs at 4-9, followed by four teams are 3-10. This is a blessing for the perennial champions. The cushion they have given the poor performances of the teams below them means that one or two wins will secure them a playoff spot. However, this means that T1 would have a much tougher run come playoffs. They will have to battle through do-or-die matches and some of the split’s better teams.

[via]