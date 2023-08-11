LCK Tightens Security After Faker Receives Death Threats

The LCK, South Korea’s top competition for League of Legends, has announced additional security measures for the remainder of the playoffs. This comes after T1 mid laner Faker received death threats. According to South Korean authorities, police officers were stationed at T1’s headquarters after a user on the forum website DC Inside said they were planning to break into the team’s dorms and harm Faker with a weapon. The threat comes at a time when knife violence especially is on the rise in South Korea. Earlier this month, 14 people were injured in a car and knife attack in Seongnam, a town 12 miles from central Seoul. Elsewhere, random stabbing attacks have become an online “trend”. Many people living in South Korean has reported that they are now afraid to leave their homes.

Faker and T1 are currently competing in the LCK Summer split playoffs. An incredible run has seen the team guarantee themselves at least third place. This comes after the team went 3-7 to finish the regular season. This was due to Faker missing a month of play due to an unspecified arm injury. T1 are next due to compete on August 12, where they will play the winner Gen.G for a place in the Grand Final.

LCK Tightens Security

The #LCK plans to strengthen LoL Park security during the remainder of Playoffs & Finals following recent violent incidents and threats of violence.



The LCK appreciates everyone’s cooperation to provide a safe environment for fans and teams to enjoy the rest of 2023 LCK Summer. pic.twitter.com/kECUtz33qW — LCK (@LCK) August 11, 2023

As well as the particular attention being paid to T1, the LCK announced blanket security upgrades to matches played at LoL Park. As well as “additional security personnel” being stationed in and around the area, attending fans will be subject to more extensive bag checks upon arrival. Furthermore, the league also said that there would be “strengthened security equipment for emergency response”. However, it’s unclear what that measure refers to. South Korean police officers do carry a firearm. Despite this, unlike the US, police-involved shootings are rare.

These security measures will be in place for the remainder of the Korean playoffs. Not only does that include the four remaining playoff series, but also the subsequent Regional Finals. The LCK sees its summer champion and highest championship points earner both earn automatic qualification to Worlds. However, the third and fourth seeds are determined by a four-team, modified double-elimination tournament called the Regional Finals.

