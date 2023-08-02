Snoop Dogg Brings His Flare In Collab With Skechers

If there is one thing to know about Snoop Dogg, it is that he is an adventurous musician and businessman. From commercials with Corona to his own cannabis brand, he is always trying something new. His latest endeavor brings him to the sneaker landscape and Skechers. Snoop’s line of shoes was released on their website on August 1. Both agreed to a multi-year contract, so you can expect more releases down the line.

There are three unique silhouettes that can be worn for different occasions. If you want a higher quality feel to your shoe then you select the Snoop One – Double G made with leather material. Or, if you live a more active lifestyle go with the Snoop Dogg: GO RUN Swirl Tech – Dizzie. Both styles cost $125. The most cost-friendly option is the Snoop Dogg: Stamina – Snoop 91′. These have a similar look to a New Balance shoe or even a Nike Air Max 95.

Snoop Dogg Posts to Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

This all started around the time Snoop Dogg appeared in a Skechers commercial during the Super Bowl this past February. However, the two had been discussing a future effort together even before the advertisement was out to the public. He seems to be ecstatic about this first line of sneakers stating, “Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair—with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go.” He goes on to say, “The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life.”

Snoop was certainly allowed to bring his personal flare that no one else can. With a variation of the Slip-In model having a smoky design on the heel. Each shoe also comes in at least two colorways or more. How do you think Snoop Dogg’s and Skecher’s shoe collection came out? Be sure to tell us your thoughts down below in the comments section. Always stay tuned into HNNH for all the latest news around shoes and other fashion updates.

