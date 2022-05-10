6ix9ine has a reputation for trolling other rappers at even the most inappropriate of times, and his latest victim is none other than Gunna, who is currently wrapped up with Young Thug and 26 other YSL record label associates in a 56-count indictment from Fulton County.

Earlier today (May 10th), a press conference was held to give the public more information on yesterday's surprising announcement. The District Attorney confirmed that "many" of the people involved in the case are expected to face life sentences, and the rapper's lyrics will even be used against them in court.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

At the same time, it was revealed that Gunna currently remains out of custody, although his representatives have been making arrangements with local authorities. From the sounds of things, he may be working out a plan to surrender, although nothing was officially confirmed.

Despite the fact that the DS4EVER hitmaker hasn't been locked up just yet, 6ix9ine couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at the recording artist. On his Instagram Story, the New York native shared a clip from Gunna's performance in the 2021 film, Dutch.

"Get me McDonald's, and when you come back, I might remember something," his character tells an investigator from behind bars, wearing an orange jumpsuit.





"Can you do that?" he asks. "Oh yeah, Big Mac, fries? Coke?" the man in a suit responds. "Yeah," the rapper confirms before hearing, "Done!"

While Gunna's charges are limited just to RICO at this time, Thugger's are more serious, including participating in street gang activity and renting a vehicle that was later used in the commission of the murder of a rival gang member – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more YSL arrest updates.