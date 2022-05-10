The latest update in yesterday's shocking YSL Gang indictment news reveals that Gunna – who was reportedly indicted on one count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act – is currently not in custody. During a press conference on Tuesday, May 10th, officials confirmed that the "Pushin P" hitmaker's reps are making arrangements with the Sheriff.

While details at this time remain sparse, they shared that "the short answer is, he's not in custody." When a journalist asked if the 28-year-old recording artist has expressed any interest in surrendering, authorities confirmed, "We're making arrangements, as much as he had representatives call me last night directly."

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

"We'll muddle through that piece and let you know," they said of Gunna's situation.

During the same press conference, the Fulton County DA made it clear that the prosecution will be seeking life sentences for "many" of 28 people named in the 56-count indictment. "We’ll ask on the different charges for the maximum penalties, and there are obviously many people that are looking at life under this indictment," she shared.

"You’re absolutely right. These are serious crimes, they’re serious allegations, and it is my opinion that violence in our community deserves maximum penalties."





While Gunna's fate remains unclear, we do know that Young Thug has been taken into custody; footage has been circulating online of his arrest, including clips of police raiding the 30-year-old's Buckhead home.

Thugger's charges are more severe than his frequent collaborators. The YSL head is "facing charges of participating in street gang activity and conspiring to violate RICO," and has also been accused of "renting 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan... which was used in the commission of the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member."

Check out the full press conference above, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the YSL Gang indictment.