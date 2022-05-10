The Internet's favorite scapegoat is a trending topic after Young Thug and Gunna were arrested. Queen Naija's currently trending on Twitter as fans jokingly point the finger toward the R&B singer for the recent YSL takedown.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Thug and Gunna were among 28 individuals indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate state-wide RICO laws in Georgia. The indictment accuses Thug of being one of three co-founders of the "a criminal street gang that started in late 2012," Young Slime Life, which police say is affiliated with the Bloods. Thug's charges included "Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence."

Queen Naija quickly started trending on Twitter after the news emerged. Following her scandal involving colorist comments, which she later apologized for, Twitter quickly pointed the finger at the R&B singer. "i saw queen naija wearing a YSL chain the other day too," one user wrote. "Me working with Thug’s legal team to somehow blame this on Queen Naija," another user wrote, along with the viral photo of Thug and Lil Durk working in the studio.

Queen Naija previously addressed the trend of being hated on Twitter during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club. The R&B singer said that she thinks the overwhelming hatred actually comes from a vocal minority who actually like her.

"I think some people really don't like me, just a small percentage. But it's just the bandwagon thing that everyone likes to jump on because they want to be seen and feel popular. … I think they really do like me though, that's the crazy thing. I think they actually like me because you speak about me so much," she said.

Check out a few of the reactions below.