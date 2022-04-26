Looking like a famous rapper can take you pretty far in life these days, it seems. We all remember what happened with "Fake Drake" late last year, and now we're seeing similar antics playout with another doppelganger who's been dubbed "Perkio" due to his resemblance to 7220 hitmaker, Lil Durk.

Just a few days ago, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" collaborator brought his lookalike out on stage in Miami during a concert, which audiences loved, and now Perk has been spotted hanging out with another famous face – 6ix9ine, although he didn't look so happy to be there.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The controversial figure appears to be in a giving mood as of late; his Instagram feed shows that he recently gave $1,000,000 to a family in need, who lacked water and electricity before, and earlier today (April 26th), he had a present for Perkio.

"@lildurk I had a gift for the bro," 6ix9ine captioned the clip. "@kingvonfrmdao your n*ggas ain't never gon slide but they definitely rep you all day on t-shirts."





The footage has since made its way onto various blog pages, with viewers dropping by the comment section to express their concern over the situation. "Fake Durk looks so uncomfortable and looks like he doesn't wanna be involved," one person said.

Others added, "That lil boy scared. They need to leave him alone. Goofy," "He's so obsessed [with] Durk nem, fan behaviour," and "Perkio looks sad and confused. Why is he bothering that boy... This man working overtime to try and get a response from Durk that he not gone get."

In other Lil Durk news, the 29-year-old went all out for his girl India Royale on her birthday last month, spoiling her with an $111K shopping spree at Neiman Marcus – read more about that here, and let us know what your thoughts on 6ix9ine and Perkio's link-up are in the comments below.