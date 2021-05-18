The shooting involving Lil Reese has reignited Tekashi 6ix9ine's trolling antics. The controversial rapper has kept himself busy traveling, yachting, and partying, but when he caught word of Reese being shot again in Chicago, this time in the eye, 6ix9ine couldn't stop himself from sparking up their beef once again. Yet, Reese hasn't been his only target, because Young Thug's interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Gamemade the Atlanta star become the next in line for 6ix9ine.

During the chat, Young Thug mentioned that he made bets with another rapper regarding 6ix9ine. Thugger claimed that he bet 6ix9ine would snitch and won, but he made another bet that 6ix9ine would get into trouble on the streets, but lost. "I bet five thousand that he tell, and he bet five thousand that nothing is gonna happen to him," said Thug.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"I bet him five thousand that something was gonna happen to him, too" he added. "I don't know why I had that belief. I really believe, like, he gon' think he gangsta and he gon' try to step out and somebody gon' do somethin'. Even if it's on some humble sh*t. Even if its some sh*t like, just anything. I betted five thousand that something was gon' happen, like, I bet you whatever, n*ggas see him something gon' happen. Somethin'. He gon' get beat up, he gon' have to run out the club, somethin' gon' happen. I lost that f*ckin' bet. Them p*ssy ass n*ggas let that n*gga in the club."

6ix9ine didn't appreciate the mention so he decided to take aim at Young Thug. He shared a photo of the YSL leader altered with poorly drawn makeup. "These the real n*ggas in Atlanta," he wrote over the image. 6ix9ine also commented on Akademiks's post, "Did he know gunna was going to tell on crime stoppers?"

Check it out below.