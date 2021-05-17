The YSL Records family is unstoppable. Every year, it seems as though there's a new star being molded from within the Atlanta-based crew, which is headed by Young Thug. Gunna has grown to become a superstar in his own right. Lil Keed has achieved massive amounts of success on his own. And with the recent release of Slime Language 2, upcoming stars like Unfoonk, YTB Trench, Karlae, and Yung Kayo are coming to the forefront. The entire team was present during Thugger's latest appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267.

Young Thug's most recent appearance on the podcast came with several talking points-- including the controversial comments the rapper made about JAY-Z. During the sitdown conversation, Thug's words were misconstrued and many believed he was being disrespectful toward the legendary emcee. At the time, he insinuated that he has more arena-worthy songs than Hov, which angered thousands of rap fans. "I was talking to [sic] fast but y’all know what I meant," he later clarified. On the new episode, which was published on Monday, Thug further elaborated on what he meant.



"You were basically saying you got a lot of f*cking records," said Gillie about the comments from last year. "Basically that’s all I was saying, I just used his name because he the biggest n***a in the world to me," confirmed Thug. "I just used his name, to let the world know, like, ‘Yo, I got just as many hits as the biggest n***a in the world.' I’m doing two hours on stage, for real. I don’t remember my last hour show... and I don’t do too much talking."

The rapper also revealed his current picks for his top five rappers. He gave the first position to his YSL group before listing off Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake. Unsure of who to name for his final pick, Thug chose both Future and 21 Savage. He went on to explain that his list wasn't all-encompassing though, elaborating that if the list was based on lyricism, he'd have added Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Bas from Dreamville Records.

"It’s about everything. Everybody who I named got everything," added Thug.

Watch the full interview below and let us know what you think of it.

