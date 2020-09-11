Tekashi 6ix9ine's album may have flopped, even by his best friend DJ Akademiks' standards, but he's still making headlines left and right because of his tell-all interviews that aired this week.

Following the release of his TattleTales album, which has undergone a number of sales projection declines in the last several days, Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine told his side of the story to several outlets, including Fox News, the New York Times, The Shade Room, and Impaulsive. As his fans dissect his latest interviews, several tidbits are standing out, including this one about the exorbitant price he pays to get laced out.

After his release from prison, 6ix9ine started welcoming celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright to his hide-out to get him looking glammed up for social media. Showing off an array of brand new hair looks, including his famous rainbow tresses, 69 has finally revealed how much his hair costs him per lace-front.

"Jonathan literally gets paid the most-- I pay Jonathan like $15,000 every time," admits the rapper, which amazed the interviewer.

The stylist in question hopped into the comments to confirm he's getting a big bag, telling the world that he did not design Tekashi's current look in the interview but that he does a lot of his wigs.

While this is a pretty crazy price, Tekashi has a lot of money from his two-album record deal, which is already halfway fulfilled. He's got to stay looking fresh, despite the fact that you can barely see him surrounded by all those security guards.