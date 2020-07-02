At first, Tekashi 6ix9ine was opposed to rocking lace-front wigs. He wasn't sure how he would look in something other than his signature rainbow locks but, once he tried out a few different styles, there was no turning back.

Much like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and a bunch of other (typically female) rappers, Tekashi 6ix9ine is stocking up on some flashy wigs to keep himself looking fresh. He has been relying on Jonathan Wright, who has worked with Megan as well, for his new looks.

Speaking about his work for 69, Jonathan revealed what he's planning for the rapper's next reveal, which may come tomorrow for the "Yaya" release.

"I’m actually on my way to him this evening for his next look," said Wright to Page Six. "I might do a half-and-half: a red rainbow and a full gold metallic look. I’d like to try to push the buttons."

Damn, that sounds pretty extreme. Red rainbow with metallic gold? We'll have to see it to judge.

Wright also explained how Tekashi wasn't initially down with the wigs, having a change of heart after watching the stylist work with someone else.

"Tekashi was sitting there and I looked at him I said, ‘I’m putting a wig on you.’ And he said, ‘Boy, stop, you ain’t putting a wig on me.’ And that was the day, I believe, when he shot ‘Trollz’ with Nicki [Minaj]," said Wright. "The next day, I tried the slime-green-and-purple wig on him. I told him, ‘I promise, you will look like a rock star.’"

